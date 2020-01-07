Report: Mississippi State Zeroing in on Joe Judge as New Head Coach

New England Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge, who is drawing interest as a head-coaching candidate in the NFL, is also drawing interest to be the next head coach of his alma mater - Mississippi State.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Miss. State's head-coaching search has zeroed in on Judge, but there has been a delay.

Judge is apparently waiting on a decision from the Giants, whom he interviewed with on Monday, before he makes a decision to move down to the college ranks.

With offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels aggressively pursuing a head-coaching position, it looks like two key Patriots staffers could be on their way out the door within the next couple weeks.