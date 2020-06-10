Report: NFL, NFLPA Discussing Possibility of Shortening Preseason

It looks like the possibility of a shortened preseason is being hashed out.

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the preseason this upcoming season, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

"Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four," Pelissero wrote.

"Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer 'ramp-up' period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc."

Because it is unlikely that minicamps will be able to take place before the end of the offseason programs - which are set to end June 26 - players and coaches would not be able to take the field for the first time until training camp.

Per the new CBA, the 26 teams playing Sunday, Sept. 13, must report to camp 47 days before their opener - which would be July 28 - and the four teams scheduled to play Monday, Sept. 14, must report 48 days before that game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, who are scheduled to kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 10, are required to report to camp the same 47 days in advance of the opener, which would be July 25. So, to give teams a bit more practice time and a "ramp-up period," the league seemingly is toying with the idea of eliminating some preseason games to give teams more time to do that.

If that were to happen, then the New England Patriots - who will report to training camp on July 28 - may have to miss out on playing the Detroit Lions or even the Carolina Panthers, since those are the first two teams they have on their preseason schedule.