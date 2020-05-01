PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: There's No 'Aggressive Push' By Patriots to Sign QB Andy Dalton

Devon Clements

The Cincinnati Bengals released quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday after reportedly trying to trade him but finding no suitor. Dalton was seemingly going to play backup in 2020 to Joe Burrow, who the team selected with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft last week. Dalton wants an opportunity to compete elsewhere, so the team parted ways with him after nine years.

The release of Dalton sparked the big question in New England: should the Patriots sign him?

While some people may think it's a good idea for the Patriots to add a talented veteran like Dalton, and others - like us at PatriotMaven - think the opposite, ESPN's Mike Reiss shined some light on what the organization's thoughts are on the subject while appearing on ESPN's morning show "Get Up!".

"Everyone I talk to around the Patriots it really comes back to two words - Jarrett Stidham," Reiss said. "They are really intrigued to see what he can do. So specific to Andy Dalton, I didn't get any sense from anyone around the Patriots that when he became available yesterday that there was an aggressive push to sort of see where that would lead. If anything, it would be a conversation of due diligence and really asking the question 'How would bringing in a player like Dalton supplement what they have in Stidham?' not supplant him, and that's knowing that they also have veteran Brian Hoyer in the room, who they feel really comfortable with as well."

There's no doubt Dalton is talented. Despite playing for an abysmal organization like Cincinnati for the better part of a decade, he was able to throw for 204 touchdowns compared to 118 interceptions, 31,594 yards, and has shown time after time that he can be a good NFL quarterback when put in the proper situation. Unfortunately, the proper situation didn't come too often in Cincinnati, and now a regime change at head coach has the Bengals changing plans at quarterback in 2020.

For the Patriots, they seemingly have their eyes pegged on 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham being their starting quarterback next season. If that fails, then they have a security net - i.e. Brian Hoyer - who has plenty of experience in New England's system, but doesn't bring a very high ceiling of play along with that experience.

While bringing in another talented veteran like Dalton would make sense for the Patriots if they wanted to spark a quarterback competition this summer in New England, there's been nothing done up until this point of the offseason that suggests that's what they would like to do. The Patriots are all-in on Jarrett Stidham, which is why signing Andy Dalton wouldn't make sense. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Considered Using Grey Bottoms With New Blue Jerseys

Instead of the blue pants that match the jersey color, New England contemplated wearing grey bottoms with their tweaked Color Rush uniforms.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Anfernee Jennings

Today's rookie profile is on an Alabama linebacker that was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Watch This Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Patriots Working the NFL Draft

An exclusive look at the Patriots front office as they go about their duties during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Video: Uche and the Patriots' defense

Max McAuliffe

Patriots' All-Anonymity Decade Team

Max McAuliffe

Report: Patriots Interested in Free Agent QB Andy Dalton

The Jaguars are the other team interested in the veteran quarterback.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Should Patriots Sign Veteran QB Andy Dalton?

Andy Dalton is now a free agent. Should New England attempt to sign him or keep their trust in Jarrett Stidham?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here's How Patriots Were Able to Evaluate Jarrett Stidham During 2019 Season

"When the season ended, the Patriots had over 20 weeks of useful data to review, evaluate, and compare to the potential draft picks in the upcoming class."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe