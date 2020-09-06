SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots 2020 Practice Squad Tracker

Devon Clements

Below is an updated list of who has been signed to the New England Patriots practice squad for the 2020 season. 

  • K Nick Folk - With some players needing to be potentially added to injured reserve still on the 53-man roster, adding Folk to the practice squad seems like a temporary move as they await to clear space for him on the 53-man roster, unless they plan on extending the kicker competition another week. 
  • DL Nick Thurman
  • TE Jake Burt
  • K Justin Rohrwasser - Rohrwasser, a fifth round pick by the Patriots this year, had seemingly loss the competition with veteran Nick Folk to be New England's primary kicker this season, which is why the Patriots cut him Saturday. However, he ends up staying in New England, but is now on the practice squad. Folk isn't a long-term option for the Patriots, so they're probably hoping Rohrwasser can improve with a little more time. 
  • LB Terez Hall
  • DT Bill Murray
  • CB D'Angelo Ross
  • CB Myles Bryant
  • LB Cassh Maluia - Maluia was a sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots that was surprisingly cut on Saturday. His designation to the practice squad is a sign that New England wants to keep him, but they need bodies at other positions on the 53-man roster more based on what their plan is this season. Maluia is a player that could very well be "called up" from the practice squad to be on the 53-man roster during the season. 
THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why QB Josh Rosen Should Absolutely Be on Patriots' Radar

The Patriots have no set plan at quarterback in 2021.

Devon Clements

Here Are Cam Newton's Projected Stats According to Vegas

Newton was named the Patriots starting quarterback Thursday.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Cam Newton Named Patriots Starting Quarterback

Newton joined the Patriots on June 28.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton Compares First Season With Patriots To Time at JUCO

This should scare 31 NFL teams.

Devon Clements

Newton 'Had it Planned' To Be a Team Captain, Starting QB for Patriots

The Patriots' newest starting quarterback was also named team captain Thursday

Sam Connon

C David Andrews Wins Ron Burton Community Service Award

Devon Clements

Looking Back at Mohamed Sanu Trade: Price Was High, but So Was Demand for Patriots

In the end, other teams prospered from the Mohamed Sanu trade. But the Patriots did not.

Devon Clements

Patriots 2020 Cut Down Day Tracker: Cuts, Waiver Wire Moves, Free-Agent Signings

The Patriots must cut down their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Release WR Mohamed Sanu

New England gave up a second-round pick for Sanu ahead of the trade deadline last season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Operating as If They Have 2018 Version of Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch is evaluating Newton based off of his last healthy season as a Carolina Panther in 2018, and so far seems impressed.

Sarah Jacobs