Patriots 2020 Practice Squad Tracker

Below is an updated list of who has been signed to the New England Patriots practice squad for the 2020 season.

K Nick Folk - With some players needing to be potentially added to injured reserve still on the 53-man roster, adding Folk to the practice squad seems like a temporary move as they await to clear space for him on the 53-man roster, unless they plan on extending the kicker competition another week.

DL Nick Thurman

TE Jake Burt

K Justin Rohrwasser - Rohrwasser, a fifth round pick by the Patriots this year, had seemingly loss the competition with veteran Nick Folk to be New England's primary kicker this season, which is why the Patriots cut him Saturday. However, he ends up staying in New England, but is now on the practice squad. Folk isn't a long-term option for the Patriots, so they're probably hoping Rohrwasser can improve with a little more time.

LB Terez Hall

DT Bill Murray

CB D'Angelo Ross

CB Myles Bryant

LB Cassh Maluia - Maluia was a sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots that was surprisingly cut on Saturday. His designation to the practice squad is a sign that New England wants to keep him, but they need bodies at other positions on the 53-man roster more based on what their plan is this season. Maluia is a player that could very well be "called up" from the practice squad to be on the 53-man roster during the season.