Here Are Jersey Numbers for Patriots' 2020 Rookie Class

With Week 1 of regular season action just a few days away for the New England Patriots, the team has now given their rookies jersey numbers for the 2020 season.

Here are the jersey numbers for New England's 2020 rookie class:

Kyle Dugger: 35

Josh Uche: 53

Anfernee Jennings: 58

Devin Asiasi: 86

Dalton Keene: 44

Mike Onwenu: 71

Justin Herron: 75

J.J. Taylor: 42

Cassh Maluia: 46

Is it a coincidence that Josh Uche takes Kyle Van Noy's old number and Anfernee Jennings takes Jamie Collins'? I think not. Meanwhile, Cassh Maluia takes James Develin's old number, and Dalton Keene wears a fullback-esque jersey number, which could hint at his usage in New England's offense.

