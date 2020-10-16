Report: Patriots Cancel Friday’s Practice Due To Another Positive COVID-19 Test

The New England Patriots have been struck by COVID-19 again. The team is canceling Friday’s practice after another positive test, with an additional one being reviewed, according Pat Pulpit's Ryan Spagnoli.

The Patriots begun practicing again on Thursday after having on only held one other practice since their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the fourth and potentially fifth positive COVID-19 tests in New England could cancel even more practices, and even the teams Week 6 game against the Broncos. That game is set to take place at Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.