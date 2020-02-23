Patriots Could Add Depth at Tight End by Dipping Into XFL Pool

The primary target this offseason for the New England Patriots is a tight end.

Now that Benjamin Watson is a free agent and will seemingly retire for the second time in as many years, the Patriots are left with a thin, unproven tight end group. Options for New England at the position include adding a free agent such as Hunter Henry or Austin Hooper, who are two of the best tight ends in the league. The team could also opt to draft a player they can develop and hold onto for a long time. But whether they choose to address the position via free agency and/or the draft, there is also another way the Patriots can add depth at TE: the XFL.

I know, I know - the revamped league isn't exactly filled with talent. But there are nevertheless a couple options at each position that NFL teams could try and snag once their inaugural season is over. Tight end is included in that conversation.

One name in particular that has stood out over the first three weeks of XFL action is Dallas Renegade tight end Donald Parham. At 6-foot-8, 237 lbs, Parham has been by far the most productive tight end in the XFL. Through three games, he has 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Parham had a very short stint in the NFL. As an un-drafted rookie in 2019, he was signed and waived by the Lions within 48 hours in May. He was then signed by the Redskins in June, was waived on August 31, re-signed to their practice squad on Sept. 12 and then released on Sept. 17.

At just 22 years old, it would be really hard to consider Parham a tight end in the NFL. Because of his small frame compared to his height, a knock on him entering the league was his inability to his stay en-route downfield when a defender tried to re-route him at the collegiate level. But that doesn't mean New England couldn't make use of his size.

As a team that ranked 26th in the league in red zone scoring percentage (touchdowns only) last season, it's no surprise their efficiency inside the 20s took a hit once Rob Gronkowski retired. The Patriots never found another big body to produce inside the hash marks, especially in the red zone, when their future Hall of Fame tight end called it a career. So, that's one of the few reasons why New England is making it a priority this offseason to address the tight end position.

Parham is not THE answer at tight end for the Patriots. But he could be part of the answer. If New England doesn't sign a talented tight end during free agency and opts to draft one instead, Parham could be a great secondary option that could line up in the slot and give Tom Brady, or whoever else may be throwing the football for New England in 2020, a large body to throw to in the middle of the field. He could also come at a very low price, which will still be much more than he is earning in the XFL.

The 6-foot-8 Renegade could be one of several options the Patriots explore this offseason to try and fix their tight end woes.