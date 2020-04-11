Report: Patriots Doing Their Homework on Utah State QB Jordan Love

One of the biggest questions surrounding the New England Patriots in regards to the 2020 NFL Draft is whether or not they will draft a quarterback, and if they do, when.

In the first round, New England has the 23rd overall pick. At that point on Day 1, the top 3 quarterback in the draft are expected to be off the board (i.e. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert). However, one quarterback that could still be available when it's New England's turn to draft is Utah State's Jordan Love. And as one report states, the Patriots are doing their homework on Love, who is of the most controversial players expected to go in the first round.

"Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among several others," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler wrote Saturday afternoon.

Love has drawn comparisons to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for having the ability to throw the football with power from any angle and being able to throw with accuracy downfield. However, Love regressed a bit in his final season at Utah State after a strong sophomore campaign, which caused many talent evaluators to question what he can do at the next level.

If New England were to draft Love, he would not be ready to start as a rookie. That means either Stidham or Hoyer or a combination of the two would be starting games for the Patriots in 2020. But if Bill Belichick and company were able to develop Love to the point where he reaches his full potential, then they would have their first franchise QB of the post-Tom Brady era in Foxboro.

It doesn't mean a whole lot that the Patriots are doing their homework on Love. He is one of many players they have and will continue to evaluate leading up to the draft later this month. But it is one of very few times we have heard about New England showing some level of interest in a quarterback prospect this offseason, as prospects at that position have been very tightlipped when it comes to revealing if they have spoken to the Patriots in the pre-draft process.