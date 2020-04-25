Patriots Draft Wake Forest OL Justin Herron in Sixth Round

With the 195th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Justin Herron from Wake Forest.

Herron is the second offensive lineman drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round this year, which is an extra attempt to beef up a unit that lacked depth last season.

Herron is known for his athleticism and agility at 6-foot-4, 403 pounds. However, his hands usage and other fundamental flaws tag him as a developmental prospect.

He was a captain for Wake Forrest in 2019. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team. He started all 13 games last season and played a total of 1,017 snaps. Herron set the school record for most games started in a career (51).