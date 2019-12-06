Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Expected to Re-Sign K Nick Folk

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign veteran kicker Nick Folk, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. 

Folk kicked for the Patriots for Weeks 9-12, but was released earlier this week after he underwent an appendectomy on Thanksgiving and wasn't healthy enough to kick in the team's 28-22 loss to the Texans in Week 13. The team signed Kai Forbath last week, but then released him earlier this week after making 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 PATs against Houston last Sunday. 

The Patriots have now filled their kicker void in time for their Week 14 bout against the Chiefs. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mike Constantino
Mike Constantino

Need to get this position taken care of

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bill Belichick Is Highest Paid Coach in U.S. Sports

Devon Clements
1 0

It appears that the Patriots head coach rakes in the most money annually among all head coach across all sports in the United States.

Tom Brady, 8 Other Patriots Listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Devon Clements
2 2

At least this week's injury report is shorter than last weeks.

Will the Patriots Get Another Shot at Trading for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Devon Clements
3 2

A rumor that sprung to life Wednesday morning suggests that OBJ might be on the trade block after the 2019 season.

The Patriots Offense Might Be Struggling, but the Chiefs Are Preparing for the Same Old Patriots

Devon Clements
1 0

Despite the Patriots offense struggling over the past few weeks, the Chiefs are preparing as if New England will have a vintage performance on Sunday.

Report: Ted Karras 'Might Miss a Game or Two' With Minor MCL Sprain

Devon Clements
2 2

The worst case scenario is that New England's starting center returns for the team's Week 16 game against the Bills.

Report: Patriots Kicker Situation 'Should Be Squared Away by the End of Practice'

Devon Clements
0

New England should have a kicker by the end of the day on Friday.

Patriots Fall Again in Week 14 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
3 2

New England falls again in the power rankings, this time being surpassed by another NFC opponent.

Deion Sanders Guarantees Patriots Will Do 'Something' at the Receiver Position

Devon Clements
3 2

Take it for what what it's worth, but Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders doesn't think the Patriots will stay put with their group of receivers.

Report: Patriots Put in Failed Waiver Claim for K Chase McLaughlin

Devon Clements
1

A failed waiver attempt for McLaughlin has the Patriots currently with no kicker four days before their Week 14 game.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 13

Mike Constantino
1 2

Handing out grades for the Patriots' most notable offensive performers versus the Texans.