Report: Patriots Expected to Re-Sign K Nick Folk

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign veteran kicker Nick Folk, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Folk kicked for the Patriots for Weeks 9-12, but was released earlier this week after he underwent an appendectomy on Thanksgiving and wasn't healthy enough to kick in the team's 28-22 loss to the Texans in Week 13. The team signed Kai Forbath last week, but then released him earlier this week after making 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 PATs against Houston last Sunday.

The Patriots have now filled their kicker void in time for their Week 14 bout against the Chiefs.