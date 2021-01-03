HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Cam Newton, Patriots Expected To Part Ways After Season

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last June
Author:
Updated:
Original:

As expected, Cam Newton's tenure with the New England Patriots will end after the 2020 season. 

Newton and the six-time Super Bowl champions are expected to part ways this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Everyone was hoping that Newton would have a bounce-back season after dealing with several injuries over the past couple seasons. But that didn't happen. In 14 games played this season, Newton accumulated 2,415 passing yards, five touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and also had 513 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns on the ground and six fumbles. 

Newton's play in 2020 leaves the 31 year old with an uncertain future in the NFL. Although he was able to stay healthy for a majority of the season, the former MVP showed a significant decline as a passer, though it didn't help that the weapons around him weren't all that great in New England. 

The Patriots had the option to franchise tag Newton this upcoming offseason if they wanted to, but it looks like that won't happen. They will head into the offseason with Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterback on the roster, and will look to free agency and/or the draft to address a position that significantly stunted their ability to succeed this season. 

USATSI_15085489_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Report: Cam Newton, Patriots Expected To Part Ways After Season

USATSI_15072730_168387918_lowres
Game Day

Patriots' Week 17 Inactives List and What It Means

USATSI_15182432
Game Day

3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 17 Game vs. Jets

USATSI_15182550_168387918_lowres
GM Report

3 Players To Watch in Patriots’ Week 17 Matchup vs. Jets

USATSI_14992293_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Film Review: Sony Michel Is Good Again

USATSI_15113460_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Julian Edelman Won't Be Activated For Patriots' Season Finale vs. Jets

USATSI_15370404_168387918_lowres
GM Report

3 Stats To Know for Patriots' Week 17 Game vs. Jets

USATSI_15370148_168387918_lowres
News

Bill Belichick Goes Viral After Throwing Phone on Sideline Monday Night

USATSI_15370105_168387918_lowres
GM Report

How Blowout Loss To Bills Impacts Patriots' 2021 Draft Standing