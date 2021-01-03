Report: Cam Newton, Patriots Expected To Part Ways After Season

As expected, Cam Newton's tenure with the New England Patriots will end after the 2020 season.

Newton and the six-time Super Bowl champions are expected to part ways this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Everyone was hoping that Newton would have a bounce-back season after dealing with several injuries over the past couple seasons. But that didn't happen. In 14 games played this season, Newton accumulated 2,415 passing yards, five touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and also had 513 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns on the ground and six fumbles.

Newton's play in 2020 leaves the 31 year old with an uncertain future in the NFL. Although he was able to stay healthy for a majority of the season, the former MVP showed a significant decline as a passer, though it didn't help that the weapons around him weren't all that great in New England.

The Patriots had the option to franchise tag Newton this upcoming offseason if they wanted to, but it looks like that won't happen. They will head into the offseason with Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterback on the roster, and will look to free agency and/or the draft to address a position that significantly stunted their ability to succeed this season.