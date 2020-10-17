SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots Facility Open Saturday, Team Preparing For 1 p.m. Game Time on Sunday

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots cancelled practice on Friday to due another player -- James Ferentz -- testing positive for COVID-19. Ferentz became the fifth Patriots player to test positive for the coronavirus since Oct. 2. 

However, the team is back at the facility on Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. New England is preparing to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Denver Broncos. 

It seemed rather unlikely that the Patriots weren't going to be back on the practice field on Saturday. With the NFL saying that the Patriots-Broncos game would be played at its scheduled time on Sunday, New England needed to get some practice reps in. Since their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 5, the Patriots have only practiced twice. 

Without Ferentz in the lineup for the Week 6 game, the Patriots will have to get creative with their offensive line again. With no David Andrews (injured reserve) or Ferentz, New England will likely shift Joe Thuney to center, with rookie Michael Onwenu playing left guard. That is under the expectation that Shaq Mason, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is good to go. If he isn't then New England will have to get even more creative. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL 

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Cancel Friday’s Practice Due To Another Positive COVID-19 Test

The Patriots play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Patriots Placing C James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Ferentz is the fifth Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19 this season.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Sends Well Wishes To Friend, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Saban has been asymptomatic since initially testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Devon Clements

Thursday's Week 6 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

There was only one non-participant in Thursday's Patriots practice.

Devon Clements

Josh McDaniels Among Vegas' Favorites To Land Falcons, Texans Head-Coaching Gigs

Will McDaniels try his luck as a head coach again next season?

Sarah Jacobs

Poll: Should Patriots Attempt To Sign Le'Veon Bell?

With Bell now a free agent, should the Patriots try to add him to their already-dense backfield?

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Stephon Gilmore Expected Back at Patriots Practice on Thursday

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

Devon Clements

Report: Cam Newton Expected To Rejoin Patriots on Thursday

Newton has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Considering Bubble For Playoffs

The league is contemplating taking a similar approach to the NBA.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Melvin Gordon Not Happy With NFL's Last-Minute Postponement of Patriots-Broncos Game

Gordon took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the NFL's decision.

Devon Clements