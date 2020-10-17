Patriots Facility Open Saturday, Team Preparing For 1 p.m. Game Time on Sunday

The New England Patriots cancelled practice on Friday to due another player -- James Ferentz -- testing positive for COVID-19. Ferentz became the fifth Patriots player to test positive for the coronavirus since Oct. 2.

However, the team is back at the facility on Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. New England is preparing to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

It seemed rather unlikely that the Patriots weren't going to be back on the practice field on Saturday. With the NFL saying that the Patriots-Broncos game would be played at its scheduled time on Sunday, New England needed to get some practice reps in. Since their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 5, the Patriots have only practiced twice.

Without Ferentz in the lineup for the Week 6 game, the Patriots will have to get creative with their offensive line again. With no David Andrews (injured reserve) or Ferentz, New England will likely shift Joe Thuney to center, with rookie Michael Onwenu playing left guard. That is under the expectation that Shaq Mason, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is good to go. If he isn't then New England will have to get even more creative.

