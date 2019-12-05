Patriot
Report: Patriots Put in Failed Waiver Claim for K Chase McLaughlin

Devon Clements

We now know why the New England Patriots currently have no kicker on their active roster. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, The Patriots and Buffalo Bills both put in waiver claims for kicker Chase McLaughlin, who was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, but failed to get him because the Indianapolis Colts, who had a higher waiver priority than both of them, claimed him. 

This puts New England in a bit of a pickle. After Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy on Thanksgiving, the team signed Kai Forbath for their Week 13 game against the Texans. On Monday the team then released Forbath. Folk apparently no longer has a locker at Gillette Stadium, according to reporters on scene on Wednesday, which speculates that he is also no longer a Patriot. 

Expect New England to sign someone on either Thursday or Friday at the kicker position, as they will need one for their Week 14 game against the Chiefs. 

