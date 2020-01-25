Report: Patriots Hire Rams Asst. OC Jedd Fisch to Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots have hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch to an unspecified role on their coaching staff, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Fisch spent the last two seasons in Los Angeles, where he began as an offensive assistant and was then promoted to the assistant OC. Outside of that, his NFL experience includes two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an OC (2013-14), one year as the QBs coach with the Seahawks (2010), four years in Baltimore as the assistant quarterbacks/wide receivers coach (2004-07), and two years as the defensive quality control coach with the Texans (2002-03).

Seeing that the Patriots have a wide receiver coaching vacancy on their staff, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear in the near future that Fisch will become the new WRs coach in the wake of Joe Judge's departure to New York. If that happens, then New England will only have two remaining spots on their coaching staff to fill: special teams coordinator and defensive line coach.