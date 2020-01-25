PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Hire Rams Asst. OC Jedd Fisch to Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots have hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch to an unspecified role on their coaching staff, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. 

Fisch spent the last two seasons in Los Angeles, where he began as an offensive assistant and was then promoted to the assistant OC. Outside of that, his NFL experience includes two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an OC (2013-14), one year as the QBs coach with the Seahawks (2010), four years in Baltimore as the assistant quarterbacks/wide receivers coach (2004-07), and two years as the defensive quality control coach with the Texans (2002-03). 

Seeing that the Patriots have a wide receiver coaching vacancy on their staff, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear in the near future that Fisch will become the new WRs coach in the wake of Joe Judge's departure to New York. If that happens, then New England will only have two remaining spots on their coaching staff to fill: special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. 

LISTEN: Here's 911 Call That Led to Antonio Brown's Issued Arrest Warrant

TMZ Sports has gained access to the 911 call made by the moving company truck driver who claimed he was assaulted by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

Devin McCourty: 'I Wasn't a Fan' of Aaron Hernandez Netflix Docuseries

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said he "wasn't a fan" of the new Netflix documentary about his former teammate, Aaron Hernandez.

Report: Antonio Brown Granted Bail, Could Face Potential Life Felony

Antonio Brown was released from jail on a $100,000 bond following his bond hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Friday morning. Brown must also adhere to several other demands from the bond.

Check Out Stephon Gilmore's Highlights From Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore participated in the "Thread the Needle" Pro Bowl skills event, doing his part in helping the AFC come out with a victory Thursday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be Using Tom Brady's Mentality in Super Bowl LIV

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who sat behind Tom Brady during two of the Patriots' championship runs, will be using the future Hall of Famer's mentality during his first ever start in a Super Bowl.

Patriots Captain Matthew Slater Says He Won't Retire: 'I Want to Keep Playing'

Patriots special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater, age-34, wants to keep playing football. “I still love to play and want to continue to play."

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were seen conversing with each other at Senior Bowl practice this week. Two of the greatest minds to ever coach football sharing their thoughts to each other is a…

Robert Kraft: 'We Plan to' Keep Tom Brady in New England

TMZ Sports asked Patriots owner Robert Kraft if he was going to keep Tom Brady in New England. Kraft's answer: "We plan to."

NFL Will Test New Rules at Pro Bowl

The NFL is set to test out some new rule changes this upcoming weekend at the Pro Bowl.

Report: Antonio Brown Turned Himself in to Police Following Arrest Warrant

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown turned himself in to authorities Thursday night following an arrest warrant issued for him for burglary with battery.

