Report: Patriots Hire Vinnie Sunseri to Coaching Staff

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have hired former practice squad player Vinnie Sunseri to their coaching staff, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Sunseri, who was a graduate assistant for Alabama last season, is reportedly going to have a "support staff role" in New England. 

What kind of support role Sunseri will have with the Patriots is still unknown. 

Sunseri, a former Alabama safety was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Saints. After playing nine games for the team he ended the season on IR, and was then sidelined for the 2015 season as well. In 2016 he was on the practice squad of both the Patriots and 49ers. 

Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo reportedly made the trip to the Senior Bowl…

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Had 2nd-Most Merchandise Sales For NFL Player

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was knocked from the no. 1 spot in merchandise sales during a period in 2019, according to the NFLPA.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement

Former Patriots and current Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Underwent Shoulder Procedure Last Week

Patriots wide receiver reportedly underwent a shoulder procedure last week that is not supposed to involve a lengthy rehab.

Devon Clements

What Did Patriots Fans Learn From Conference Championship Weekend?

What did Patriots fans learn from conference title weekend as they think ahead to the 2020 season?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Jimmy Garoppolo Learned From Tom Brady's Playoff Experience

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke this past week about what he learned from Tom Brady that could help him prepare for playoff games.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Tom Brady 'Prepared' to Meet With Other Teams During Free Agency

A report Sunday morning suggests that Tom Brady will test free agency this offseason whether or not the Patriots come to him with a new offer beforehand.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Miss out on Potential WR Coach Replacement for Joe Judge

The Browns hired Chad O'Shea to be their new WR coach and passing game coordinator, which is a missed opportunity for the Patriots, who are still trying to replace Joe Judge.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Yahoo! Finance: Patriots' Robert Kraft is 7th Richest NFL Owner

A recent report by Yahoo! Finance lists Patriots owner Robert Kraft as the 7th richest owner in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Ben Watson Says He Played With Torn Achilles This Season

Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson said on Instagram that he played through a torn achilles this season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe