Report: Patriots Hire Vinnie Sunseri to Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots have hired former practice squad player Vinnie Sunseri to their coaching staff, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Sunseri, who was a graduate assistant for Alabama last season, is reportedly going to have a "support staff role" in New England.

What kind of support role Sunseri will have with the Patriots is still unknown.

Sunseri, a former Alabama safety was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Saints. After playing nine games for the team he ended the season on IR, and was then sidelined for the 2015 season as well. In 2016 he was on the practice squad of both the Patriots and 49ers.