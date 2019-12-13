Julian Edelman, 6 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 15

Friday's injury report for the New England Patriots includes seven players: Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Mohamed Sanu (ankle), Jason McCourty (groin), Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Ted Karras (knee), Byron Cowart (concussion), and Danny Shelton (shoulder). There were no players listed as out or doubtful for the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the report.

Tom Brady, who was listed on the injury report earlier in the week with a right elbow ailment, was not listed on Friday's report. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed Thursday's practice because of an eye injury, was a full participant in Friday's practice and wasn't listed on the final injury report.