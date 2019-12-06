With a two days remaining before the New England Patriots face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England is still in need of a kicker. But it looks like that should be figured out by the end of the day on Friday.

According to Mike Reiss on ESPN's morning show "Get Up!" Friday morning, the Patriots should have their kicker situation "squared away by the end of practice."

This doesn't clarify what exactly New England will do, but it does clarify something will be done. Whether that is re-signing someone they had earlier this year, like Kai Forbath or Mike Nugent, or if they will bring someone entirely new in, we don't quite know yet what the course of action will be.

New England relied on Nick Folk from Weeks 9-12 but then had to release him earlier this week after he underwent an appendectomy on Thanksgiving. The team then signed Forbath, who made 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 PATs in the teams 28-22 loss to the Texans in Week 13, but then quickly released him earlier this week.

Time will tell who the team's 5th kicker of the season will be.