Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Kicker Situation 'Should Be Squared Away by the End of Practice' on Friday

Devon Clements

With a two days remaining before the New England Patriots face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England is still in need of a kicker. But it looks like that should be figured out by the end of the day on Friday.

According to Mike Reiss on ESPN's morning show "Get Up!" Friday morning, the Patriots should have their kicker situation "squared away by the end of practice."

This doesn't clarify what exactly New England will do, but it does clarify something will be done. Whether that is re-signing someone they had earlier this year, like Kai Forbath or Mike Nugent, or if they will bring someone entirely new in, we don't quite know yet what the course of action will be. 

New England relied on Nick Folk from Weeks 9-12 but then had to release him earlier this week after he underwent an appendectomy on Thanksgiving. The team then signed Forbath, who made 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 PATs in the teams 28-22 loss to the Texans in Week 13, but then quickly released him earlier this week. 

Time will tell who the team's 5th kicker of the season will be. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady, 8 Other Patriots Listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Devon Clements
2 2

At least this week's injury report is shorter than last weeks.

Will the Patriots Get Another Shot at Trading for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Devon Clements
3 2

A rumor that sprung to life Wednesday morning suggests that OBJ might be on the trade block after the 2019 season.

The Patriots Offense Might Be Struggling, but the Chiefs Are Preparing for the Same Old Patriots

Devon Clements
1 0

Despite the Patriots offense struggling over the past few weeks, the Chiefs are preparing as if New England will have a vintage performance on Sunday.

Report: Ted Karras 'Might Miss a Game or Two' With Minor MCL Sprain

Devon Clements
2 2

The worst case scenario is that New England's starting center returns for the team's Week 16 game against the Bills.

Report: Bill Belichick Is Highest Paid Coach in U.S. Sports

Devon Clements
0

It appears that the Patriots head coach rakes in the most money annually among all head coach across all sports in the United States.

Patriots Fall Again in Week 14 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
3 2

New England falls again in the power rankings, this time being surpassed by another NFC opponent.

Deion Sanders Guarantees Patriots Will Do 'Something' at the Receiver Position

Devon Clements
3 2

Take it for what what it's worth, but Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders doesn't think the Patriots will stay put with their group of receivers.

Report: Patriots Put in Failed Waiver Claim for K Chase McLaughlin

Devon Clements
1

A failed waiver attempt for McLaughlin has the Patriots currently with no kicker four days before their Week 14 game.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 13

Mike Constantino
1 2

Handing out grades for the Patriots' most notable offensive performers versus the Texans.

Tom Brady Limited in Thursday's Practice, One New Addition to Patriots Injury Report

Devon Clements
0

The same of group of players with the exception of one find themselves on Thursday's injury report for the Patriots in Week 14.