Patriots to Host 'About' 20 Percent Capacity at Gillette Stadium, Pending Approval

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday that, pending state and local approval, they will host about 20 percent of their total capacity at Gillette Stadium for home games during the 2020 season. 

To maintain social distancing, ticketed parties will be asked to remain six feet apart from other parties, tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, and the first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used. Attendees will also be required to wear face coverings. 

The organization continues to try and decrease the amount of physical interactions happening on game day. They had already announced that free parking at the stadium would happen for all home games in 2020, which would prevent Gillette Stadium workers and fans exchanging money to park. New England also announced that ticketing and the stadium entry process will be facilitated through mobile ticketing moving forward.

On June 20, the Patriots said that if a season-ticket holder was at high risk of COVID-19 they would be permitted to give up their season tickets for the 2020 season and still be able to retain them for the 2021 season.

If the team were to only fill 20 percent of their total capacity at Gillette Stadium, that would mean that roughly 13,000 fans would be permitted inside the stadium on game day. 

