Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: What Would Trade into 2nd Round Look Like for New England?

When the New England Patriots pull out their list of priorities on draft night later this month, you can bet tight end is at the top of that list.

New England is still trying to find the successor to Rob Gronkowski a year after he announced his retirement. Veteran TE Benjamin Watson was the temporary replacement last season but has also retired, which means the team is left with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo as the next best options on the roster (and the only options at the moment). However, neither of those players are starting-caliber talents, which means New England needs to address the position through the draft since they didn't address it through free agency.

Unfortunately, this year we are looking at one of the weaker tight end classes in recent memory, which doesn't bode for a Patriots squad that desperately needs a player at that position. Most of the prospects at that position won't be drafted until Day 3, with a couple going on Day 2.

Among those players projected to go on Day 2 is Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, who is a player PatriotMaven profiled earlier this offseason as the most complete tight end in this year's draft class. What makes things difficult for New England to draft Kmet - who is projected to go in the 2nd round - is that the Patriots do not have a 2020 second round pick. However, they do have 12 draft picks this year, which gives them the opportunity to trade some of their picks, move into the second round, and still have plenty of draft picks to work with.

But what exactly would it take for the Patriots to trade up into the 2nd round? And how would it affect the remainder of their draft?

I used Pro Football Network's new mock draft simulator to answer those questions, and here is what I came away with:

I did two separate 7-round mock drafts, all of which I traded with the Texans - who have two 2nd round picks this year - to get New England into the 2nd round. Below are the two different scenarios that played out in the simulator, which include the picks the Patriots had to give up to obtain the 57th overall pick from Houston, along with who New England drafted in all seven rounds.

1st Scenario

Texans get:

87th overall pick

100th overall pick

172nd overall pick

2021 3rd rounder

Patriots get:

57th overall pick

New England's draft results:

23. A.J. Epenesa (DE)

57. Cole Kmet (TE)

98. Van Jefferson (WR)

125. Troy Dye (ILB)

195. Jalen Elliott (S)

204. Calvin Throckmorton (C)

212. Rodrigo Blakenship (K)

213. Bryce Huff (OLB)

230. Jacob Breeland (TE)

241. Jonathan Garvin (OLB)

The price tag was steep to move into the second round. But New England was able to get Kmet at No. 57, while also getting a talented wideout in Van Jefferson at No. 98, a developmental safety with upside at No. 195, a solid, reserve lineman at No. 204, a starting kicker at No. 212, and some linebacker depth and an additional tight end with the remainder of their picks. A.J. Epenesa at No. 23 was also a very nice addition to put opposite of Chase Winovich on the defensive line.

2nd Scenario

Texans get:

87th overall pick

125th overall pick

204th overall pick

2021 3rd rounder

Patriots get:

57th overall pick

New England's draft results:

23. Jordan Love (QB)

57. Cole Kmet (TE)

98. K.J. Hill (WR)

172. Nick Harris (C)

195. Evan Weaver (ILB)

212. Rodrigo Blakenship (K)

213. Trevis Gipson (DE)

230. Jacob Breeland (TE)

241. Daniel Thomas (241)

This trade with Bill O'Brien was a little more forgiving, as the Patriots only had to give up one of their 3rd round picks this year to make a trade up into the 2nd round happen. New England went all skill players with their first three picks (Love, Kmet, Hill), got some linebacker help, added a great reserve lineman in Nick Harris, a starting kicker, and some rotational talent in Trevis Gipson and Daniel Thomas. They also went with Jacob Breeland again in the 7th round, because stacking up on tight ends seems like a wise thing to do given how that position panned out for them last season.

All-in-all, it looks like the Patriots - no matter who they trade with - will have to give up several of their draft picks in order to move into the second round. While they may not do such to draft a tight end like Kmet, doing that seems like a wise thing to do given the void they have at that position. They are lucky enough to be leading the league in draft picks this year (12), so using them to acquire a 2nd round pick is necessary if they want to draft a TE that will impact their offense in 2020.