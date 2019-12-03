Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 13

The New England Patriots moved to 10-2 after a 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans late Sunday night. The biggest takeaway from the game happened on the sidelines, when after a frustrating offensive drive, Tom Brady drilled his receiving core with a plea for them to play harder. Although the final score may show the game ended somewhat close, the Patriots were defeated indefinitely.

Here are the grades for noteworthy Patriots offensive performers from the Week 13 loss.

Tom Brady: A-

This grade includes a few different ideas. The first is that the 42-year-old Tom Brady still plays as if he has never won anything. It is fantastic to see how much he still cares and how motivated he is at this point in his career. The video of him yelling to his receivers will be viewed as a great turning point of this team. Brady finished with three passing touchdowns and 326 yards, and his last touchdown pass to Julian Edelman was right on target. Although it was too-little-too-late, that throw proved that Brady can still sling the ball down the field. The Patriots are 10-2, everything is fine. For now, at least.

James White: A

James White played his best game of the season against the Texans and it seems as if that performance could finally break him out of his shell. White is usually a threat in the passing game; however, against Houston, he carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards, both game-highs. In the air, he caught eight passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. If White can continue to contribute in both aspects of the offense, the Patriots will greatly benefit. Full expect James White to go off in Week-14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Julian Edelman: A-

Julian Edelman continues to quietly put up monster stats. While watching the game, you never realize that he has as many receptions or yards as he truly does. Edelman continues to the be the one constant in the New England passing attack. Against the Texans, it was more evident than ever that just simply needs help, someone who can carry the load when teams double him. Brady to Edelman will always work, but someone else needs to step up.

Phillip Dorsett II: C-

This week, it's time to start talking about Phillip Dorsett. What is he doing out there? Every game seems to be a struggle for him. He can't get open or ever find a groove with Brady. With a veteran like Edelman leading the pack, and young guys like Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry coming up the ranks, one would think that Dorsett would fit perfectly right in the middle. So far, that hasn't been the case. Brady desperately needs someone like Dorsett to pick up the slack.