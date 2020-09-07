Report: Patriots Place RB Damien Harris on IR; Promote RB J.J. Taylor

The New England Patriots have placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve, while also promoting running back J.J. Taylor from the practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Harris reportedly underwent surgery on his pinkie finger recently, which caused him to miss a good portion of practice this past week. After a strong camp, the second-year back must again wait for his number to be called in New England’s backfield.

Taylor is an undrafted rookie that was on New England’s roster during training camp, but was released during roster cut downs over the weekend. He then made his way to the Patriots practice squad Sunday.

The good news is that Harris being on injured reserve doesn't mean we won't see him until November. Per adjusted rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams are allowed to activate a player from injured reserve as soon as three weeks after being placed on IR. That means we could see Harris as early as Week 4, which is when New England takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England’s backfield now consists of Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Taylor.

