Report: Patriots Place Sony Michel on IR, Activate Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski From IR

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who was downgraded to out for New England's game against the Kansas City Chiefs early on Monday due to a quad injury, is being placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Safety Cody Davis (rib) was also placed on injured reserve.

In turn, the Patriots have activated running back Damien Harris from injured reserve, as well as wideout Gunner Olszewski.

Rapoport also noted that Michel's injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for longer than the three weeks he's required to remain on injured reserve.

Harris, after a strong training camp, was placed on injured reserve in early September due to a hand injury. New England was expected to have a tough decision to make when Harris was ready to return, because the Patriots would have five running backs on their 53-man roster. But because Michel has now been placed on injured reserve their decision just got a bit easier.

Olszewski, who was placed on injured reserve in early September due to a foot injury, will add a needed boost to New England's receiver room.

