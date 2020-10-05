SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Patriots Place Sony Michel on IR, Activate Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski From IR

Devon Clements

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who was downgraded to out for New England's game against the Kansas City Chiefs early on Monday due to a quad injury, is being placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Safety Cody Davis (rib) was also placed on injured reserve.  

In turn, the Patriots have activated running back Damien Harris from injured reserve, as well as wideout Gunner Olszewski. 

Rapoport also noted that Michel's injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for longer than the three weeks he's required to remain on injured reserve. 

Harris, after a strong training camp, was placed on injured reserve in early September due to a hand injury. New England was expected to have a tough decision to make when Harris was ready to return, because the Patriots would have five running backs on their 53-man roster. But because Michel has now been placed on injured reserve their decision just got a bit easier. 

Olszewski, who was placed on injured reserve in early September due to a foot injury, will add a needed boost to New England's receiver room. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Sony Michel Downgraded to Out vs. Chiefs

Michel was listed as questionable with a quad injury.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots-Chiefs Will Be Monday Night

https://twitter.com/devclemnfl/status/1312786471670157313?s=21

Devon Clements

Patriots’ COVID-19 Tests Come Back Negative For Second Straight Day

Newton was the last player to test positive, and tested positive Friday night.

Devon Clements

Report: Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Newton is being added to the COVID-19/reserve list.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Devin McCourty Says Titans' COVID-19 Outbreak a 'Wake-Up Call' For Rest of NFL

"We all knew at some point we might get some positive tests."

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Wednesday’s Week 4 Injury Report and What It Means

James White, Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski returned to practice.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Brady-Less Patriots Still Present Similar Challenges, Says Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes sees facing the Patriots as a "great challenge" and is prepared for a dog fight Sunday afternoon.

Sarah Jacobs

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 4 Patriots Edition

The Patriots' receivers could benefit from a high-scoring matchup, but not too many others are worth starts in Week 4

Sam Connon

Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 5 After Week 3 Win at Home

New England was ranked No. 8 by Sports Illustrated last week.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Chase Winovich Is in Elite Company Through Three Weeks of Regular Season

Winovich is off to a hot start during his second season in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs