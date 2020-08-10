Report: Patriots Plan to Sign TE Jordan Leggett, DT Darius Kilgo Barring Testing

Late last week the New England Patriots reportedly were showing interest in a couple free agents. Now they are moving a step closer to signing them.

New England is hosting tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darious Kilgo, and plan on signing them if they pass their COVID-19 testing and physicals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Leggett was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He was waived by the Jets last offseason and bounced around the active roster and practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He has recorded a total of 14 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in his career.

Kilgo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has been on six different rosters since entering the league, and actually spent time on New England’s practice squad in 2016 and 2017. In 29 games played he has recorded one pass defensed.

Given the lack of depth at both of those positions, the signings make plenty of sense. With Matt LaCosse opting out of the 2020 season, New England was left with rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene to take on a majority of the snaps this upcoming season. While Leggett likely won’t compete for a starting role, he provides some insurance behind the two youngsters. He will compete with veteran Ryan Izzo for a spot on the roster this summer.

Kilgo now joins a defensive tackle room that includes Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart and Bill Murray. The former Bronco will compete with Cowart and Murray for a spot on the roster.