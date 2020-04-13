PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Held 'Numerous' Video Calls With QB Ben DiNucci of James Madison

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are no doubt doing their homework on quarterback prospects leading up to the NFL Draft that is set to happen later this month. 

While many fans like the idea of head coach Bill Belichick selecting a QB in the early rounds of the draft and then throwing that player into the starting QB competition this summer, it would be more Belichickean of the Patriots HC to grab one in the later rounds, develop him, and see what they have in Jarrett Stidham first. That may be why New England has had "numerous" video conferences with one quarterback from James Madison.

"(Ben DiNucci) has had numerous video conferences with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears," Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network wrote on Monday. 

If you haven't heard of Ben DiNucci, you're not alone. After redshirting his freshman year and eventually losing the starting job while at Pittsburgh during his redshirt sophomore season, DiNucci transferred to James Madison, where he seemingly found a perfect match for his abilities. In 2018, he threw for 2,275 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding another 433 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. His redshirt senior campaign is when DiNucci had his best season to-date, throwing for 3,441 yards, 29 touchdowns, six interceptions and adding another 569 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He also completed 71% of his passes that year. 

DiNucci's play style could cause more turnovers and miscues at the next level. Pair that with the fact that he played at James Madison, and there's a chance DiNucci could go un-drafted in this year's draft. 

While his dual-threat capabilities don't quite go in line with a Patriots-style quarterback, Bill Belichick made it known during his conference call on Monday that he will "take advantage" of the team's next starting QB's skill set. That means if a player with DiNucci's ability won the starting QB job in New England - which is highly unlikely, especially next season, but not impossible - then offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be asked to revamp a Patriots offense that had schematically been the same for quite some time with Tom Brady under center. 

Belichick and company were likely just doing their homework by interviewing DiNucci, like they have with many players during the pre-draft process at that position and others. But it shows how open-minded the Patriots head coach is to having a quarterback run his offense that we didn't previously perceive as a New England-style QB. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Build Your Best NFL All-Time Squad Using Sports Illustrated's Model

What is the best squad you can make using just $15?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Devin McCourty Says Patriots Should Re-Sign Chris Hogan

“You heard it here first, man: Chris Hogan back to New England."

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Patriots Had Pre-Draft Visit With OG Michael Onwenu

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick: Patriots Will 'Take Advantage' of Next Starting QB's Skill Set

Could we see a very different looking Patriots offensive scheme in 2020?

Devon Clements

More Details on First Ever Virtual NFL Draft

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Patriots 'Love' Oregon QB Justin Herbert

“They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?”

Devon Clements

Patriots' Big Board for 2020 Draft

Max McAuliffe

PFF QB Rankings

Max McAuliffe

3 Trades Patriots Could Make to Acquire 3rd Overall Pick From Lions

Trading away two of their top veteran players and/or giving up significant draft capital could help the Patriots acquire the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Max McAuliffe

by

Footballfan55

Patrick Chung Shares His Thoughts on Today's World in The Players' Tribune

Football will be there when we get back, but we gotta make sure that everyone will be there to watch.

Devon Clements

by

Footballfan55