Could Patriots Use Platoon System at QB?: 'I'd Consider Anything'

We know that head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been very creative when it comes to utilizing the talent on the New England Patriots' roster. But there's one offensive approach they have not used that they have an opportunity to utilize this year:

A platoon system.

With a quarterback competition underway in Foxboro, utilizing multiple quarterbacks in a single game is an interesting approach, especially when the quarterbacks on the roster have very different skill sets.

And according to Bill Belichick, he's open to the idea of using a platoon system at quarterback if it makes the team better.

"Look, I always say, I do what I think's best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win," Belichick said during his video conference with the media Wednesday. "So whatever that is I would certainly consider that. If it's running an unbalanced line, double-unbalanced line, or 23 personnel, whatever it is, if it helps us win I would consider anything."

When the Patriots brought in Cam Newton this summer, they brought in a quarterback will a skill set that was very different from what we've seen at that position in New England over the past two decades. Tom Brady is strictly a pocket passer, so when the team brought in options behind Brady, that player typically had a similar athletic makeup, because that's what the offensive scheme was built around.

However, the team took a different approach this year, mainly because they don't know who their starting quarterback will be. Newton joins a depth chart that includes Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Brian Lewerke. None of those three latter quarterbacks have the same athletic ability or skill set as Newton, but that may be the very reason why the six-time Super Bowl champions should consider a platoon system.

Newton has the dual-threat capability and likes to throw to bigger-bodied receivers, so putting him out on the field with skill players that fit his abilities would be one phase of the platoon system. Then have Jarrett Stidham come out onto the field, and have his pocket-passer presence surrounded with players that fit his skill set.

While it is undoubtedly an unorthodox approach - especially when quarterbacks typically need to get in a rhythm in order to find success, which is hard to do when they are being subbed in and out of the game - if there is one person in the NFL that would consider and likely have success with a unique, unorthodox approach, it's Bill Belichick.