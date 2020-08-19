SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Could Patriots Use Platoon System at QB?: 'I'd Consider Anything'

Devon Clements

We know that head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been very creative when it comes to utilizing the talent on the New England Patriots' roster. But there's one offensive approach they have not used that they have an opportunity to utilize this year: 

A platoon system. 

With a quarterback competition underway in Foxboro, utilizing multiple quarterbacks in a single game is an interesting approach, especially when the quarterbacks on the roster have very different skill sets. 

And according to Bill Belichick, he's open to the idea of using a platoon system at quarterback if it makes the team better. 

"Look, I always say, I do what I think's best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win," Belichick said during his video conference with the media Wednesday. "So whatever that is I would certainly consider that. If it's running an unbalanced line, double-unbalanced line, or 23 personnel, whatever it is, if it helps us win I would consider anything."

When the Patriots brought in Cam Newton this summer, they brought in a quarterback will a skill set that was very different from what we've seen at that position in New England over the past two decades. Tom Brady is strictly a pocket passer, so when the team brought in options behind Brady, that player typically had a similar athletic makeup, because that's what the offensive scheme was built around. 

However, the team took a different approach this year, mainly because they don't know who their starting quarterback will be. Newton joins a depth chart that includes Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Brian Lewerke. None of those three latter quarterbacks have the same athletic ability or skill set as Newton, but that may be the very reason why the six-time Super Bowl champions should consider a platoon system. 

Newton has the dual-threat capability and likes to throw to bigger-bodied receivers, so putting him out on the field with skill players that fit his abilities would be one phase of the platoon system. Then have Jarrett Stidham come out onto the field, and have his pocket-passer presence surrounded with players that fit his skill set. 

While it is undoubtedly an unorthodox approach - especially when quarterbacks typically need to get in a rhythm in order to find success, which is hard to do when they are being subbed in and out of the game - if there is one person in the NFL that would consider and likely have success with a unique, unorthodox approach, it's Bill Belichick. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Noteworthy Observations From Days 1 & 2 of Padded Practices

How did Patriots players perform on the first two days with full pads?

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Chase Winovich Is 'Invested in the Process'; How Will That Impact His Production in Year 2?

After an impressive start to his career, Chase Winovich is looking to be even better in 2020.

Sam Minton

Patriots Announce There Will Be No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

New England is one of several organizations dealing with no fans through the month of September.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

A Slimmer N'Keal Harry Is Ready to Improve on Lackluster Rookie Season

The former first-round pick is ready to step up and be the explosive weapon New England's offense needs.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

5 Things Cam Newton Can Do to Win Patriots' Starting Quarterback Job

It won't be easy, but there are several things Newton can show over the next couple weeks to prove he should be the Patriots' Week 1 starter.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sam Connon

Bill Belichick the Military Advisor?: 'I'll Just Stick to Coaching Football'

Belichick was flattered by the POTUS's remarks, but thinks he's better suited for the gridiron.

Devon Clements

2020 New England Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0

Let's take a look at the latest installment of PatriotMaven's roster projection as padded practices begin in Foxboro.

Max McAuliffe

by

OFD

Patriots Sign Three Players on Monday

New England signs three players that they brought in for workouts over the weekend.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Explains Struggle of Evaluating Situational Football Without Preseason, Joint Practices

Trying to evaluate how players perform in specific situations became that much harder due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Bring in Four Players for Tryouts

New England has a few roster spots to fill before they reach 80.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon