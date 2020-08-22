SI.com
Report: Patriots Adjust Lawrence Guy's Contract

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots adjusted defensive tackle Lawrence Guy's contract over the weekend. 

The Patriots increased Guy's 2020 salary by $200,000, while also increasing his per-game roster bonuses by $700,000, per ESPN's Field Yates. New England also removed two play-time incentives from his contract that totaled $900,000. As Yates explained, the path for Guy to obtain the full value of his contract just got a bit easier due to the adjustments. 

Guy is entering his fourth season with the six-time Super Bowl champions. He is in the final year of his four-year, $15.3 million contract with New England. The 10-year veteran has been a crucial part of the defensive interior for the Patriots, and he will be expected to maintain that role through the 2020 season. 

