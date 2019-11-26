Patriots Release OT Jared Veldeer from Reserve/Retired List

The New England Patriots have released veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the reserve/retired list, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He is apparently healthy and looking to play again.

The 32 year old signed with the Patriots back in the spring but eventually retired during OTAs back in May. New England is not in need of his services now that their offensive line is the healthiest it has been all season.

Veldheer has played in 118 games in his NFL career and has started in 113 of those games.