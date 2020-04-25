PatriotMaven
Patriots Select Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene By Trading Back into 3rd Round

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots wrapped up Day 2 of the NFL Draft by yet again conducting a trade. They exchanged pick 125, pick 129, and a 2021 sixth-round pick with the New York Jets for the 101st overall pick, according to ESPN's Field Yates. With the No. 101 pick, New England selected Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene. 

Here was a scouting report done on Keene by Luke Patterson of SI's Mile High Huddle:

"In the passing game, Keene's college film shows surprising speed and a lengthy stride that beats linebackers and creates a mismatch. He welcomes contact and continually fights for extra yards, making him very difficult to tackle. His consistent awareness allows him to track the ball in the air while maintaining the specificity and integrity of his routes.

"One of the biggest attractions in Keene’s game is attention to detail. His past experiences as a quarterback and running back allow him to recognize coverages and understand the significance of positioning. His raw athleticism allows him to reel in overthrown and misplaced passes, making him a reliable and secure target for any quarterback."

New England douple dips in the third round, moving up to draft UCLA's Devin Asiasi, and then trading back into Day 3 to select Keene. Bill Belichick seemingly wants to create a competition at TE this summer, so adding Asiasi and Keene into the mix with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo will do just that. 

Keene can be used as a pass-catcher or out of the backfield as a running back, which will be handy for a Patriots offense that likes to get very creative with how they use the players on their roster.

