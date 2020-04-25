PatriotMaven
Patriots Trade Up, Select UCLA TE Devin Asiasi in 3rd Round

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have completed their second trade on Day 2. They traded 100th, 139th, and 172nd picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 91st and 159th picks, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. With the 91st pick, New England selected UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi. 

One of the top positions the Patriots needed to address in the draft was tight end. After Benjamin Watson announced his retirement this offseason, New England was left with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo as the only tight ends left on the roster. Neither of those players are starting-caliber talents, so the six-time Super Bowl champions needed to throw another name into the mix to spark some competition this summer for the starting job. Asiasi is the man for that job. 

Asiasi is one of the more well-rounded tight ends in the entire 2020 class. Though he needs a little work as a blocker, overall is he sound in that category. At 6-foot-3, 257 pounds, his 4.7 speed will be used by a Patriots team that needs a big body with athleticism in the middle of the field. He will have an immediate impact in 2020, though I wouldn't expect his workload to be heavy. 

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Patriots Trade Up, Select LB Josh Uche in 2nd Round

New England adds another edge rusher by trading back up into the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Earn Poor Grade From SI For Drafting Div. 2 Safety Kyle Dugger

New England selecting a Div. 2 safety with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft did not receive positive grades from Sports Illustrated.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Patriots Select Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene By Trading Back into 3rd Round

New England adds a Swiss-Army knife to their offensive arsenal late on Day 3.

Devon Clements

Updated List of Patriots' Draft Picks After Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

Here's a look at what New England has remaining for draft picks as they enter the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Patriots Select Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings in 3rd Round

New England takes another versatile linebacker on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

What to Know About Patriots' 2nd Round Pick, LB Josh Uche

The New England Patriots make a second selection in the second round, adding even more athleticism to their defense.

Max McAuliffe

What to Know About Patriots' 2nd-Round Pick, Safety Kyle Dugger

With their 37th overall selection, the New England Patriots selected their future strong safety and punt returner.

Max McAuliffe

Twitter Reacts to Patriots' First Pick in 2020 Draft

Patriots fans took to Twitter to express their emotion after New England's first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chris Mitchell