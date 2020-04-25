Patriots Trade Up, Select UCLA TE Devin Asiasi in 3rd Round

The New England Patriots have completed their second trade on Day 2. They traded 100th, 139th, and 172nd picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 91st and 159th picks, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. With the 91st pick, New England selected UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi.

One of the top positions the Patriots needed to address in the draft was tight end. After Benjamin Watson announced his retirement this offseason, New England was left with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo as the only tight ends left on the roster. Neither of those players are starting-caliber talents, so the six-time Super Bowl champions needed to throw another name into the mix to spark some competition this summer for the starting job. Asiasi is the man for that job.

Asiasi is one of the more well-rounded tight ends in the entire 2020 class. Though he needs a little work as a blocker, overall is he sound in that category. At 6-foot-3, 257 pounds, his 4.7 speed will be used by a Patriots team that needs a big body with athleticism in the middle of the field. He will have an immediate impact in 2020, though I wouldn't expect his workload to be heavy.