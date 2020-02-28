PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots 'Showing Interest' in Titans QB Marcus Mariota

Devon Clements

With Tom Brady's free agent decision looming, the New England Patriots are undoubtedly exploring their options at quarterback for the post-Tom Brady era.

Because of the limited cap space they have when free agency opens up on March 18 ($29.06 million, according to BSJ's Miguel Benzan), the idea of them signing a top-market QB will likely not evolve to anything past that. That's why Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and Ryan Tannehill are seemingly not in their cards. 

However, Marcus Mariota is an option. And New England has reportedly "shown interest" in the Titans QB. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network on Thursday, the Patriots are taking  a look at the former first round draft pick. 

"Keep this in the back of your mind – with all the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are showing interest in soon to be free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former first-round pick is being courted by several teams who may have an open competition at quarterback. I’m told the Indianapolis Colts have also shown interest in Mariota – just in case.”

This is nothing more than New England doing their due diligence at observing the quarterback market. If Brady leaves, they need a backup plan. And if that plan doesn't involve Jarrett Stidham, then it will definitely be a free-agent QB. 

Mariota could have a rebirth with the Patriots, which definitely makes him an intriguing option. 

