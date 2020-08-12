PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Patriots Sign Center Tyler Gauthier

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots decided to add some offensive line depth with one of their few remaining roster spots. 

The Patriots signed second-year center Tyler Gauthier, per the team. 

Gauthier already finds himself on New England's roster for the second time in his young career. The second-year player out of Miami was signed by New England last offseason as an undrafted rookie. He then was sent to their practice squad after not making it through the final preseason cuts. Gauthier ended up in Jacksonville in December, which is the same team that waived him recently after not playing in a single game for them. 

With seventh-round draft pick Dustin Woodard as the only backup option behind starting center David Andrews - who missed all of last season due to blood clots - it makes sense that the Patriots would want some more insurance behind the talented veteran. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Miller's Presence Means 2020 is Make-or-Break Year For Sony Michel

Lamar Miller's presence on the roster could mean that Sony Michel's days in New England are numbered.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Won't Sign TE Jordan Leggett; Will They Enter Camp Under 80?

The tight end position could be left in the hands of rookies this season if the team does not pursue a veteran free agent.

Sarah Jacobs

RB Coach Ivan Fears Explains Why He Enjoys the Patriot Way

"I guess I wouldn't be here for 20 plus years if I wasn't enjoying it."

Sam Minton

'The Train Keeps Moving': Julian Edelman Shares Thoughts on Tom Brady's Departure

The New England Patriots are entering a new era and Julian Edelman is ready to move on from Tom Brady.

Sam Minton

by

DevonClements

Patriots Players Recognize 'Energy' Cam Newton Has Brought to Team

Newton brings intangibles to the Patriots that can't be calculated.

Devon Clements

by

Footballfan55

Patriots Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP; Sign DT Darius Kilgo

King will not count towards the Patriots’ roster as a result.

Devon Clements

Report: 'No Sure Thing' RB Sony Michel Is Ready Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Michel has begun the season on PUP for the third time in three seasons.

Devon Clements

Patriots Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Offensive Line

What will the offensive line look like without Marcus Cannon and Dante Scarnecchia?

Max McAuliffe

Report: RB Lamar Miller Signs One-Year Deal With Patriots

New England adds a talented veteran to an already stacked running back room.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Plan to Sign TE Jordan Leggett, DT Darius Kilgo Barring Testing

New England is looking to acquire more talent before padded practice begin.

Devon Clements