Patriots Sign Center Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots decided to add some offensive line depth with one of their few remaining roster spots.

The Patriots signed second-year center Tyler Gauthier, per the team.

Gauthier already finds himself on New England's roster for the second time in his young career. The second-year player out of Miami was signed by New England last offseason as an undrafted rookie. He then was sent to their practice squad after not making it through the final preseason cuts. Gauthier ended up in Jacksonville in December, which is the same team that waived him recently after not playing in a single game for them.

With seventh-round draft pick Dustin Woodard as the only backup option behind starting center David Andrews - who missed all of last season due to blood clots - it makes sense that the Patriots would want some more insurance behind the talented veteran.