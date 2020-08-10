Report: RB Lamar Miller Signs One-Year Deal With Patriots

The New England Patriots have signed veteran running back Lamar Miller to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots choose to use one of their remaining four roster spots on their 80-man roster on a running back, which could mean several different things.

Miller was a fourth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL draft. He found his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2014, when he carried the rock 216 times for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns. In four seasons since then, however, Miller has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards just once (2016). In 2019, Miller suffered a torn ACL during the Houston Texans' preseason bout against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return during the remainder of the season. Miller spent three seasons in Houston.

If the Patriots choose to use part of their over $35 million of available cap space on Miller, it provides a bit of a hint as to how they feel about the top of their lineup. With Sony Michel beginning training camp on PUP after undergoing foot surgery in May, then Miller's presence on the roster may mean Michel could spend an extended amount of time on the sideline this summer and possibly into September.

However, if Miller is joining the team on a very cheap deal, then it can't hurt to have Miller compete with the likes of Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris for some early-down work.

There's no saying that a little bit of both of the scenarios isn't at play either. Let's wait and hear the terms of Miller's deal with the Patriots first.

New England's backfield now consists of Michel, Burkhead, Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor and Miller.