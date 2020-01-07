Report: 7 Players Sign Futures Contracts With Patriots

The New England Patriots have announced the signing of WR Quincy Adeboyejo, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DL Nick Thurman and OL Najee Toran to futures contracts. All of those players were on the team's practice squad.

The most notable of these players is Melifonwu, who has played in seven games over the past two seasons for New England.

Futures contracts are a way for NFL teams to ink non-active players on their roster for the upcoming season without the contract having an impact on their current salary cap. It's typically done if the organization believes the player will have an impact in the upcoming season, so they want to ink a deal before the new league year starts and the free agency window opens.