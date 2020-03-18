PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Trade Safety Duron Harmon to Lions

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have traded safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

This seems to be a cap move for New England. Trading Harmon frees up about $4.5 million in cap space for the Patriots to use during free agency, which officially begins this evening at 4pm ET. After the trade, New England will have approximately $7.1 million in available cap space, according to Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan. 

Harmon was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then he has been a pivotal rotational piece of New England's secondary, recording 137 tackles, 17 interceptions and 28 passes defended over the pass seven seasons. Harmon is now heading to a team that is littered with former Patriots players, such as Danny Amendola, Tre Flowers, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teams were reportedly led to believe wherever Tom Brady goes, he wants Antonio Brown with him.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Was 'a Little Shocked' Tom Brady Decided to Leave Patriots

It appears the shock that went through New England in regards to Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots didn't skip over Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Re-Sign OLB Keionta Davis

New England is able to retain at least one of their soon-to-be free agent linebackers.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Sign WR Damiere Byrd to One-Year Deal

New England's first free-agent grab of the 2020 offseason is a wide receiver.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Dolphins Sign Center Ted Karras to One-Year Deal

Ted Karras heads down to Miami, who is coached by former Patriots coach Brian Flores.

Devon Clements

Report: Danny Shelton, Lions Agree to Two-Year Deal

Another Patriot signs with the Matt Patricia-led Lions.

Devon Clements

A case to why the Patriots should try and tank this season.

Max McAuliffe

Mike Reiss details how Stidham is now the leader of the pack.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Buccaneers Expected to Sign Tom Brady

The next landing spot for Tom Brady appears to be in the state of Florida.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Where Do Patriots Go From Here? Assessing Their Options at QB

Now that Tom Brady is gone, who will be the next starting quarterback for the Patriots?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe