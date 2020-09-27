Report: Patriots Unlikely To Give Cam Newton in-Season Contract Extension

After Cam Newton's strong showing in New England's 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, there was speculation as to whether the Patriots should give Newton a contract extension now rather than later. But that doesn't sound like it will be happening.

It is "unlikely" that New England adjusts Newton's contract during the season, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

"My understanding talking to several people involved in the situation is that adjusting his contract mid-season is unlikely," Rapoport said Sunday morning. "From the Patriots standpoint, they are taking a more wait-and-see approach. It's only two games, plus Newton has battled injuries in the past. They want to be careful for that.

"And then if you're Cam Newton, why would you take a deal now? Wouldn't it be better to wait until the offseason, potentially get franchised tagged, or even better for him, get to be a free agent and capitalize what looks on, Rich, becoming a very good season?"

No one should be surprised by this. There has never been a question—at any point in his career—what Cam Newton can accomplish over a short time span. However, the reason he was not signed until June 28 this offseason was because of his inability to stay healthy for the length of an entire season.

Giving Newton an extension before the 2020 season ended would be a mistake by the Patriots. However, if he stays healthy for the entirety of the season and plays well, he will absolutely merit an extension before he hits free agency in 2021.

Newton's current contract with the Patriots is for one year, with a minimum base salary of $1.05 million. He received a $550,000 signing bonus, and can earn up to $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses. So, if Newton reaches all of his incentives, he can earn a maximum of $7.5 million this season.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL