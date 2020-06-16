PatriotMaven
Patriots Announce Jersey Numbers For Newly-Added Veterans

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have announced the jersey numbers for veteran players that joined the team this offseason.

Here are the newly-added veterans and their respective jersey numbers:

QB Brian Hoyer: 2

WR Damiere Byrd: 10

WR Marquise Lee: 13

WR Quincy Adeboyejo: 19

S Adrian Phillips: 21

S Cody Davis: 22

CB De'Angelo Ross: 39

CB Lenzy Pipkins: 41

FB Dan Vitale: 45

LB Brandon Copeland: 52

DT Beau Allen: 94

No player will wear the Nos. 12 or 87, to no surprise. Hoyer will go back to No. 2, which is what he wore during his last stint with the Patriots. Brandon Copeland will take Elandon Roberts' old number, Adrian Phillips will take Duron Harmon's old number, And Marquise Lee will take Phillip Dorsett's old number. No. 10 - which will now be worn by Damiere Byrd - was previously worn by Josh Gordon, who was cut from the team last October. 

