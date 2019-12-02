Report: Patriots Waive K Kai Forbath, Claim DT Albert Huggins

The New England Patriots have waived veteran kicker Kai Forbath, according to ESPN Insider Field Yates. New England also claimed defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Forbath was signed by the Patriots after Nick Folk underwent an appendectomy on Thanksgiving. The team only needed Forbath for their Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans since Folk was expected to miss just one game. He made 1-of-1 FGs in the 28-22 loss to the Texans and 1-of-2 PATs.

Huggins is an undrafted rookie who was signed by the Houston Texans in May but was eventually released during the final roster cuts of the preseason. From there, he was signed to Houston's practice squad and was then signed to the Eagles' active roster on Oct. 21. He played four games with Philadelphia.