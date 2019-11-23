Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: 'Increasing Likelihood' Phillip Dorsett Won't Play vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements

On Wednesday it was reported that there was "midweek optimism" that New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who suffered a concussion in the team's Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, would clear concussion protocol in time for New England's Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

That doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

As Mike Reiss of ESPN reported Saturday morning, there is an "increasing likelihood" that Dorsett will not play Sunday afternoon because he had not been cleared by doctors yet to resume full football activity. 

With veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu looking like he'll have an inactive designation in Week 12 because of an ankle injury, putting Dorsett on the shelf would be a big blow to the Patriots' passing attack against a stout Cowboys defense. 

If neither Dorsett or Sanu can play, that would leave Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers as the only receivers available to play Sunday afternoon. That's not ideal for a team that has leaned on their passing game because of a lackluster run game in 2019. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RT Marcus Cannon Absent from Final Week 12 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements
1 2

The Patriots' starting right tackle was not a practice on Friday because of a supposed illness.

Report: Patriots Won't Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown

Devon Clements
1 2

The Patriots will reportedly steer clear of the 31-year-old wideout.

Report: 'Optimism' That Phillip Dorsett Clears Concussion Protocol Before Sunday

Devon Clements
3 2

It looks like the former first round pick it's trending upwards and may play in Week 12.

Report: Mohamed Sanu Might Miss a Couple Weeks with High Ankle Sprain

Devon Clements
3 2

The veteran receiver may miss some time after suffering an ankle injury during last Sunday's game.

Tom Brady, 11 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 12 Game vs. Cowboys

Devon Clements
1 0

New England has a full injury report on Friday ahead of their Week 12 game against the Cowboys.

Patriots Sign WR Quincy Adeboyejo to Practice Squad

Devon Clements
1 2

New England adds a receiver to their practice quad.

Top 10 Patriots Players Worthy of Playing in Pro Bowl

Devon Clements
0

A look at 10 Patriots players that are worthy of a roster spot on the AFC's Pro Bowl team for 2019.

Patriots Tied with Ravens for No. 1 Spot in Week 12 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
4 3

The lone team to beat the Patriots this season is sharing the throne with the reigning Super Bowl champions in the MMQB's Week 12 power rankings.

Patriots' Jake Bailey is AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Devon Clements
1 2

The rookie has earned the award for the second time this season.

Report: Patriots Plan to Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR

Devon Clements
2 2

The undrafted rookie's season may very well be over after a crazy start to his NFL career.