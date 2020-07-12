PatriotMaven
Report: WR Terrelle Pryor Has Spoken to Patriots About Returning to NFL

Devon Clements

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who hasn't played in a regular season game since 2018, is ready to make a return to the NFL. And the New England Patriots are reportedly on his radar and have shown some level of interest. in him 

Pryor has spoken to five teams, one of which was the Patriots, about playing football again, according to TMZ Sports. 

The former third-round pick of the 2011 supplemental draft came into the NFL as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver in 2015, which is when he joined the Browns. His best season to date as a pass-catcher was in 2016 in Cleveland when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. 

In November of 2019 Pryor was the victim of stabbing incident that nearly cost him his life. But Pryor has apparently bounced back from the incident and is ready to play football once again. 

Pryor told TMZ that the two quarterbacks in the league he would like to catch passes from are Cam Newton and Ben Roethlisberger.

"Those two are very intriguing," Pryor says. "Especially Cam. I've been a big fan of him throughout the years ... And, obviously, Big Ben, that's my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that's just two teams that I really want to play for."

From 2015-18 Pryor caught a total of 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. He last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him on June 3 last year and then cut him ahead of the regular season. 

Bill Belichick always like to spark competition at every possible position during training camp, so bringing in Pryor, who would likely come in at or close to the veteran minimum, would be no surprise. New England now has $7.79 million in available cap space following the settlements in the Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez grievances, so bringing Pryor in would still leave them will plenty of breathing room to make a transaction or two during the season. 

