Ranking Top Cornerbacks in AFC East in 2020

As we continue our AFC East positional rankings, we shift our attention to the cornerbacks. With the AFC East likely being the best division for cornerbacks, there is a lot of room for debate and discourse with some really talented names in the mix.

Names such as Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson from the New England Patriots, Tre'Davious White and Josh Norman from the Buffalo Bills, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard from the Miami Dolphins, and Pierre Desir and Blessuan Austin from the New York Jets.

Without further ado, let's rank the aforementioned cornerbacks in the AFC East from worst to first.

8. Josh Norman

Norman is only a projected starter right now over Levi Wallace. If Norman is the guy to start, one cannot put him anywhere else on this list except for the bottom. After many years of relatively average play in Washington, he found himself a victim of abuse and assault from receivers everywhere last year. He received a putrid PFF grade of 45.6 overall and an even worse 43.4 grade in coverage. Along with that, before getting benched last season, Norman allowed a fifth-worst 129.0 passer rating in coverage among all players in the secondary.

All this is a far cry from what fans saw from Norman when he was with the Carolina Panthers. The only thing that could help him return to that form would be Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, who was Norman's defensive coordinator during his years in Carolina.

Despite the positive outlook with the Bills, Norman's 2019 season cannot be overlooked, which earns him the last spot on this list.

7. Blessuan Austin

Austin will serve as a very serviceable number two cornerback for the Jets, unless Logan Ryan does end up signing in New York. In that case, Austin's playing time will likely see a sharp decline. However, in the meantime, Austin received a solid rating of 71.4 by PFF's system, that coming in his rookie year.

Austin, a sixth round pick in last year's draft, will have a chance to grow in year two and improve on his craft. With all that we have seen so far, Austin is deserving of this spot here and will likely prove even more why he is higher on this list than Josh Norman.

6. Pierre Desir

Desir is a nice piece for a Jets team that is trying to rebuild their secondary. However, the gap between number six and five on this list is so large that this article could be two posts. The play of Norman, Austin, and Desir is so weak in comparison to the rest of the list. Five and beyond are borderline elite/elite cornerbacks. Unfortunately for Desir, he is far from being an elite corner. However, he is a serviceable, average number one cornerback, who will do his job at a low cost. He is a great step in the right direction and can definitely boast to being a better corner than both Norman and Austin.

5. J.C. Jackson

While Jackson's play has been fabulous over the last season and a half, the question remains: Is he ready to be in that tier with guys like Howard, Jones, White, and Gilmore? My answer is not yet. Jackson is probably capable of getting there, however, I personally need to see more from him to put him in that elite company.

4. Xavien Howard

Howard gets the edge over Jackson because his resume versus premier talent over the last two seasons shines a lot brighter than Jackson's. Yes, Jackson has been statistically better. However, Howard found success covering guys like DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper, and Robby Anderson. With success against tougher competition, one of the highest paid corners in the league gets the edge over Jackson on this list.

3. Byron Jones

Jackson is probably the most underrated corner in the league. While many know Jones' name, he is underrated because not many people really appreciate how technically sound he is. Jones is outstanding, and while the next two players on this list are the top two players in the league at the position, Jones is not far behind, likely carving out a top five spot in the league as well.

Jones gave up just 5.1 yards per target last season, which was second best in the league. He also has an impressive track record that can be seen right here:

2. Tre'Davious White

White is so, so good. He had the lowest passer rating when thrown to last season. That number was only from players above 800 snaps. That 46.3 passer rating was the best in that category. To top things off, he snatched six interceptions last season and allowed no touchdowns.

It's in the film room that makes him number two on this list and not number one. It's not that White has anything glaringly wrong with him, it's that Gilmore is one of the most technically sound defensive backs we've seen in a long time.

1. Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore tops the list, as he frequently does in most league-wide cornerback rankings. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year claims this spot over White from his film and technique on the field. Gilmore is so well versed in each opposing receiver's habits and tendencies. By learning these tendencies better than almost anyone in the league, he can very easily guess (even before the snap sometimes) what might happen or where his opponent might go. If you combine this ability with almost flawless technique and phenomenal athletic ability, you are probably going to have a pretty darn good cornerback.

After having one of the best coverage years of the last decade, Gilmore earned his DPOY trophy and is creeping up on Aaron Donald for the distinction of potentially the most valuable defensive player in football.