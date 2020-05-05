PatriotMaven
Could Rashod Berry Be Switching Positions For Patriots? His Twitter Bio Said So

Devon Clements

One of the more interesting prospects the New England Patriots decided to sign during undrafted free agency was Ohio State tight end Rashod Berry. 

Berry was an interesting choice for the Patriots because it was a little unclear where he would be useful, especially considering New England had selected Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene - both who are also tight ends - on Day 2 of this year's draft. The last three seasons Berry played tight end at Ohio State, however, in his freshman season he played defensive end. But in those three seasons he played tight end he caught a total of 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns. 

So it looks like the Patriots may have him switch positions once more. 

As pointed out on Twitter by former Butler LB Paul Yanow, Berry's Twitter bio said he's an "OLB" for New England. 

It's also worth noting that Berry has since removed the "OLB" part from his bio.

The Patriots currently have five tight ends on the roster following the draft and undrafted free agency: Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, and Jake Burt. Asiasi and Keene will look to be on the roster come September because of their talent and the draft capital used on them, and there's a possibility for LaCosse to make the roster, but Izzo and Burt are on the roster bubble. Putting Berry at outside linebacker - which is a position that was thin for the Patriots when free agency began this offseason - gives him an opportunity to make the roster at a position that has young but unproven talent. 

New England's coaching staff has clearly seen something from Berry that makes them feel he'd be better off making another position switch as he enters the NFL. But it appears Berry may not want everyone to know quite yet, hence him removing it from his Twitter bio. 

If it i true, let's hope the Patriots are making the right move and it brings value to the football team. 

