Justin Rohrwasser Says He Didn't Know Meaning Behind Tattoo Until Saturday

Kicker Justin Rohrwasser grabbed headlines over the weekend, but it wasn't necessarily because he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

A tattoo on Rohrwasser's left arm sparked some controversy, as it is a symbol linked to the Three Percenters far-right militia movement and paramilitary group, with the Roman numeral III and 13 stars encircled around it. It's a symbol that Rohrwasser admitted he wasn't aware had a negative connotation until Saturday.

“We were celebrating and hugging (Saturday) and so happy,” Rohrwasser told WBZ's Steve Burton during an emotional interview. “I went on to Twitter. I saw that someone had taken a picture of me, and put it with my tattoo and linking me to some horrific events. Obviously Charlottesville, and these horrible things.

Burton then asked Rohrwasser if questions surrounding his tattoo had been brought up while he was at Marshall.

“The first time I found out what it was linked to was on Saturday, and that’s why it was so surprising.”

Rohrwasser said that he would go beyond covering the tattoo up by completely removing it from his body. He also took the time to apologize to his friends and family who have had to defend him because of the tattoo.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” he said. “I said ‘cover it up’ but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.

“I’m sorry for all my (friends) and family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have. To them, I’m sorry. I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”