PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Dustin Woodard

Devon Clements

  • Position: Center
  • Hometown: Chandler, AZ
  • College: Memphis

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 285 pounds
  • Arms: N/A
  • Hands: N/A

Combine Results

  • N/A

The New England Patriots may have found a diamond in the rough when they selected Dustin Woodard in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Memphis center was as reliable as they come during his collegiate career. He started 52 of a possible 54 games during his time at Memphis, which was tied for a program record for most starts by an offense lineman. It's also worth noting those starts came consecutively. He also holds the school record for most games played by an offensive lineman. 

Woodard moved around the o-line quite a bit in college, but succeeded no matter where he played. In 2018 he earned All-American Athletic Conference honors at right guard (first team) and in 2019 at center (second team). He was also named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2016 and 2017 while playing at left guard. 

Where Woodard excelled the most in college was in the run game. In 2019 he posted a run-blocking grade of 90.1 by PFF, which put him in elite territory. However, his production in the NFL has been put into question because of his lack of size and length. That could become an issue if he is facing powerful interior defensive lineman at the next level. Though his size is not there, the production is, which is why having time to develop in New England should excite Patriots fans. 

With David Andrews returning in 2020, Woodard will play a reserve role in New England for the upcoming season. However, Andrews has yet to play a snap of football since last summer, and suffered a significant injury that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season (blood clots). Because of that, Woodard will be an important piece to the offensive line in the event that Andrews' career is cut short because of the blood clots he suffered last year. Though he says he is 100% ready to return to football, Andrews may not know for sure until he steps onto the football field again. New England no longer has the benefit of having Ted Karras on the roster, so Woodard is the next man up if Andrews can't play. 

Because of his ability to play multiple positions and backup one of the more unsure positions on the offensive line, Woodard brings tremendous value to an offensive line that has a lot to prove in 2020. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Might Have Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

A Carolina reporter sheds light on McDaniels' feeling towards Newton when he spoke to Carolina about their head-coaching vacancy.

Devon Clements

by

Partridge

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Cassh Maluia

The Patriots selected Maluia with the 204th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

GodfatherII

Ranking Each Game on Patriots' 2020 Schedule

The Patriots' schedule has officially been released and it is now time to figure out the most difficult games on the docket for them.

Max McAuliffe

2020 Schedule Takeaways: Patriots Tied For Most Primetime Games in NFL

Some initial thoughts right after the official release of the 2020 NFL schedules.

Devon Clements

A Look at Patriots’ Official Schedule For 2020 Season

A look at who and when the Patriots will face their opponents for the upcoming 2020 season.

Devon Clements

A look a previous Patriots-Dolphins Season Openers

Devon Clements

Everything Patriots Fans Need to Know Ahead of NFL's 2020 Schedule Release

A guide to to everything you should know before the Patriots' schedule for the 2020 season is released tonight.

Devon Clements

Report: Chase Winovich Underwent Offseason Hernia Surgery in February

The second year defensive player is coming off a strong rookie season in which he recorded 10 QB hits and 5.5 sacks.

Devon Clements

NFL Schedule Leak Proves Patriots Will Have Tough Start to 2020 Season

The toughest part of New England's 2020 schedule will take place in September.

Devon Clements

Patriots Appear to Be Building an RPO-Proof Defense

The approach Bill Belichick has taken this offseason in retooling the defense would indicate he is building to stop teams that torched them last season.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements