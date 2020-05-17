PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Myles Bryant

Devon Clements

  • Position: cornerback 
  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Pasadena, CA
  • College: Washington

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-8
  • Weight: 183 pounds
  • Arms: 29 1/2 inches
  • Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • N/A

If the New England Patriots were looking for a sound tackler in the undrafted free agent class this year, they found one in Myles Bryant. 

During his four seasons in the PAC-12, Bryant recorded 177 total tackles, with 121 of those coming over the past two seasons. In 2019 he also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions. Of the 485 snaps he had in coverage last season, he let up zero touchdowns, according to PFF, which shows his ability to not give up big plays. He was named to the All-PAC-12 second team by the Associated Press and PFF. He was also the winner of the winner of the Tyee Sports Council Community Service award, which speaks to his character off the field. 

Because of his size, Bryant will likely have to transition to the slot in the NFL. However, he plays much bigger than his size, and anticipates and reacts to routes fast thanks to his short-area quickness. 

The biggest knock on him is, unfortunately, his size. Bigger pass-catchers can get the best of him because of his lack of arm length. As mentioned before, he does play bigger than his size, but that only helps to a point. Bryant also doesn't have above-average top end speed, which causes him to not be able to make up ground when he gets behind. 

Finding a spot in the Patriots' secondary will be tough for Bryant. With Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, and Joejuan Williams already locks to make the roster, there is little room to fit another cornerback on the roster. However, with McCourty's days numbered in the NFL, Bryant, if he can prove during the preseason he can easily transition to the slot, could find a spot on the 53-man squad or on the practice squad. 

According to Player Profiler, McCourty only played 16% of his snaps in 2019 in the slot. But he is the only CB in New England outside of Jones that is effective out of the slot. Adding Bryant would give some more assurances to that role in the event that either of those players were to miss time due to injury or some other matter. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: OT Yodny Cajuste Is 'Healthy and Ready to Go'

Cajuste will add much needed depth to the offensive tackle position for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Rashod Berry

Rashod Berry was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Ranking Top Running Backs in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best ball-carrier in the AFC East and how do the Patriots' runningbacks stack up against the rest of the division?

Max McAuliffe

Here Are Dates, Times For Patriots' 2020 Preseason Schedule

The Patriots are slated to take on the Lions, Eagles, Panthers, and Giants this August.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Marqise Lee Ready for Comeback With Patriots

Despite injuries that have kept him off the field the last two seasons, Lee is optimistic about his future in New England.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sarah Jacobs

Film Review: When Healthy, Marqise Lee Has Tools to Be Spark Plug for Patriots Offense

A film review on Marqise Lee to see what he can bring to the Patriots in 2020.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Jake Burt

The Patriots signed Jake Burt following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

N'Keal Harry: PFF favorite to breakout

Max McAuliffe

The Many Ways to Project How Jarrett Stidham Will Perform in 2020

The many ways to predict how 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will perform as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2020.

Chris Mitchell

by

Rocco DelMonte

Patriots’ Scouting Tree Resonates Throughout the NFL Landscape

If you thought Belichick's coaching tree was big, wait until you see how many executives have sprung from the scouting department of the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe