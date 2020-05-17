New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Myles Bryant

Position: cornerback

Age: 22

Hometown: Pasadena, CA

College: Washington

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 183 pounds

Arms: 29 1/2 inches

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Combine Results

N/A

If the New England Patriots were looking for a sound tackler in the undrafted free agent class this year, they found one in Myles Bryant.

During his four seasons in the PAC-12, Bryant recorded 177 total tackles, with 121 of those coming over the past two seasons. In 2019 he also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions. Of the 485 snaps he had in coverage last season, he let up zero touchdowns, according to PFF, which shows his ability to not give up big plays. He was named to the All-PAC-12 second team by the Associated Press and PFF. He was also the winner of the winner of the Tyee Sports Council Community Service award, which speaks to his character off the field.

Because of his size, Bryant will likely have to transition to the slot in the NFL. However, he plays much bigger than his size, and anticipates and reacts to routes fast thanks to his short-area quickness.

The biggest knock on him is, unfortunately, his size. Bigger pass-catchers can get the best of him because of his lack of arm length. As mentioned before, he does play bigger than his size, but that only helps to a point. Bryant also doesn't have above-average top end speed, which causes him to not be able to make up ground when he gets behind.

Finding a spot in the Patriots' secondary will be tough for Bryant. With Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, and Joejuan Williams already locks to make the roster, there is little room to fit another cornerback on the roster. However, with McCourty's days numbered in the NFL, Bryant, if he can prove during the preseason he can easily transition to the slot, could find a spot on the 53-man squad or on the practice squad.

According to Player Profiler, McCourty only played 16% of his snaps in 2019 in the slot. But he is the only CB in New England outside of Jones that is effective out of the slot. Adding Bryant would give some more assurances to that role in the event that either of those players were to miss time due to injury or some other matter.