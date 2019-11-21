Patriot
Report: Mohamed Sanu Might Miss a Couple Weeks with High Ankle Sprain

Devon Clements

During last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu had his ankle rolled up on after fielding a punt in the second quarter. Because of the injury, Sanu missed Wednesday's practice. But he may be in jeopardy of missing much more than just one day of practice.

During "Patriots Wednesday Live," NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said that Sanu may be in jeopardy of missing a couple weeks because of his ankle injury, unless it has drastic improvement. 

"Last week, after he had the punt return where it appeared he might have twisted up his leg, probably led to what I'm hearing might be a high ankle sprain that could keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks unless it has drastic improvement," Curran said.

Sanu's absence in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans would make an already thin receiver position more scarce. If he does actually miss a game or two, N'Keal Harry would be the beneficiary of his absence, as the rookie would have an expanded role, especially if Phillip Dorsett (concussion) doesn't clear concussion protocol this week ahead of their Week 12 game. 

Because of the suggested injury, one would expect that Sanu will most likely not play against the Cowboys. However, his status will remain up in the air when New England takes on the Texans next week. 

