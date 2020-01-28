PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots O-Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia Has Retired

Devon Clements

New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has retired from the NFL, according to Christian Fauria on WEEI's radio show "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria." Mike Reiss of ESPN spoke with Scarnecchia after the news and confirmed the report.

As a coach that has been on and off with the Patriots organization since 1982, his retirement is a big blow to New England. Scarnecchia, age-71, has been the team's offensive line coach since 2000 (with the exception of 2014-15 when he retired for the first time), and has had a historic track record for taking some of the league's lesser talented linemen and turning them into studs in New England. 

The most recent examples of Scarnecchia's success are guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason, who were drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft and the fourth round of the 2015 draft, respectively. Both are now two of the top players at their position. 

Without Scarnecchia on the coaching staff, Bill Belichick will have to find some way to at least plug the massive hole left by him. 

Fauria also said on Tuesday that he's hearing the replacement for Scarnecchia will be an in-house hire. Who exactly that will he is still unknown. Reiss mentioned that coaching assistant Carmen Bricillo, who worked closely with Scarnecchia in 2019, could be a potential candidate to replace him. Assistant running backs coach Cole Popovich is also an in-house candidate. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Montana's Advice to Tom Brady: Don't Leave Patriots 'If You Don't Have To'

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana advised Patriots QB Tom Brady to stay in New England, as long as the circumstances permit it.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on Loss of Kobe Bryant

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on the loss of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

Patriots No Longer in Jeopardy of Losing Monti Ossenfort

The Browns have hired Andrew Berry to be their new GM, which means the Patriots will not lose their director of college scouting, Monti Ossenfort.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Got Good-Luck Text From Tom Brady Ahead of SBLIV

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he received texts of encouragement from former teammate, Tom Brady, ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Devon Clements

Top 5 Needs for Patriots This Offseason

A list of the most pressing needs on the Patriots' roster that all need to be addressed this offseason.

Max McAuliffe

Former, Current Patriots Mourn the Loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The New England Patriots have expressed grief and support for the loss of the 41-year-old basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Remembering the Time Kobe Bryant Visited the Patriots at OTAs

The loss of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant has us reminiscing about the time he visited the Patriots during OTAs in 2018.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Nice piece by Mike that talks about the comedy surrounding the lack of buzz for the Patriots' hiring of Bill Belichick 20 years ago today:…

Devon Clements

This makes Tom Brady's rise to the top even more unexpected. Not even someone in the same QB room as him thought Brady would be a starter - let alone one of the best ever.…

Devon Clements

How Valuable Are the Patriots' To-Be Free Agents? Part 2

A look at some of the to-be free agents of the Patriots that didn't make PFF's top 100 list of best available free agents in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe