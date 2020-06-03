Poll: Should Patriots Give Colin Kaepernick a Chance?

Amid the riots and protesting over the past week around the country is the realization that one particular former NFL player had the right idea all along.

That player is Colin Kaepernick, who was shunned from the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest racial inequality back in 2016. Four years later, and Kaepernick still doesn't have a job in the league, but many have begun to realize that what he stood for was completely just and he deserves to play football again. Because of that, it only seems fitting given the situation with the country right now that the NFL does the right thing by encouraging teams to give Kaepernick a shot to play quarterback once more. But it will ultimately be up to one single team to sign him.

The New England Patriots will have a quarterback competition on their hands this summer now that Tom Brady is gone. Though Jarrett Stidham is the projected starter, and some feel it wouldn't be wise to bring in better competition other than Brian Hoyer to fight for the starting job, Kaepernick could bring a unique skill set to the team that could provide value even if he didn't earn snaps on game day.

So the question should be asked; putting financials aside, should the Patriots give Colin Kaepernick a chance to return to the NFL? Vote below: