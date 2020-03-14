Matthew Slater, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

The New England Patriots have agreed to a two-year extension with special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater, according to ESPN insider Field Yates.

As Yates mentioned, the deal is similar to Slater’s last extension, which earned him $2.6 million/year.

Slater, at 34 years old, is likely signing the last contract of his career, which is likely why it ended up being with the Patriots. He has evolved into a leader on and off the field since be drafted by New England in the 5th round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and he’d be a hard piece to let walk in free agency even as a player that strictly does his damage on special teams.