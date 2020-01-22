PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Captain Matthew Slater Says He Won't Retire: 'I Want to Keep Playing'

Devon Clements

One of the looming decisions this offseason was Matthew Slater's decision to keep playing or retire. At 34 years of age and just finishing his 12th NFL season, the special teams standout and captain's contract is set to expire this offseason, making him a free agent. So, the expectation was Slater and his family would decide whether it was time for him to call it a career or if he should continue to play the game he loves. 

Slater chose the latter. 

While down at the AFC's first Pro Bowl practice of the week, Slater told Jeff Howe of The Athletic that he has decided that retirement is not an option this offseason. 

“I definitely feel like my family and I thought about it a lot,” Slater said “I still love to play and want to continue to play. I guess as of now, I want to keep playing. We just have to see how things go from here. There are a lot of things up in the air that I don’t know, but I’m going to approach it as though I’m preparing to play next year. We’ll kind of go from there. That’s where we’re at.”

Earlier today is was reported that safety and captain Devin McCourty also thought that retirement was "not an option" this offseason despite being 32 years old and entering his 11th season in the NFL. That news, coupled with Slater's remarks gives the Patriots an opportunity to retain two of their key veterans players this offseason, if those players choose to take a hometown discount to stay in New England. With a projected $28 million in cap space available to them this offseason, the Patriots would need guys like McCourty and Slater to come back cheap if they wanted to retain talent as well as add more talent via the free agency pool. 

Slater's contract negotiations will be one of several key negotiations that will take place this offseason. With Tom Brady slated to be a free agent for the first time in his career, and with Joe Thuney, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins testing the market, you can bet New England has already started crunching the numbers to figure out their best case scenario this offseason, which will hopefully put them one step closer to championship-form. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Kraft: 'We Plan to' Keep Tom Brady in New England

TMZ Sports asked Patriots owner Robert Kraft if he was going to keep Tom Brady in New England. Kraft's answer: "We plan to."

Devon Clements

Retirement 'Not an Option' for Patriots Safety, Captain Devin McCourty

Patriots safety Devin McCourty at age-32 has no plans of retirement this offseason.

Devon Clements

NFL Will Test New Rules at Pro Bowl

The NFL is set to test out some new rule changes this upcoming weekend at the Pro Bowl.

Devon Clements

Report: Giants Hire Patriots DL Coach Bret Bielema to Coaching Staff

The Giants have hired Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema to be a part of Joe Judge's coaching staff.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Seen Wearing 'VIII Rings' Visor at Senior Bowl

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a low-key flex at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday by wearing a visor that reminded everyone of how many championship rings he has.

Devon Clements

Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo reportedly made the trip to the Senior Bowl…

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Hire Vinnie Sunseri to Coaching Staff

The Patriots reportedly hire Sunseri, who was a graduate assistant at Alabama last season, to a support staff role.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Had 2nd-Most Merchandise Sales For NFL Player

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was knocked from the no. 1 spot in merchandise sales during a period in 2019, according to the NFLPA.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement

Former Patriots and current Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Underwent Shoulder Procedure Last Week

Patriots wide receiver reportedly underwent a shoulder procedure last week that is not supposed to involve a lengthy rehab.

Devon Clements