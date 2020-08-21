SI.com
PatriotMaven
Report: Jarrett Stidham Suffers Leg Injury, Team Will Proceed With QB 'Cautiously'

Devon Clements

There will only be three quarterbacks 100 percent on the practice field for the New England Patriots Friday. 

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham has suffered a leg injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, Friday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also noted that the team will proceed with Stidham's situation "cautiously."

This does not bode well for Stidham's chances of being the Week 1 starter. Stidham and veteran quarterback Cam Newton were expected to battle it out for the starting job this summer. While neither player has been outstanding during camp thus far, Stidham has struggled more than Newton, especially in the turnover department. 

If Stidham wants to keep himself in the race to be the Week 1 starter, he'll need to get back on the practice field as soon as possible, and in more than just a limited fashion. We can further evaluate once we know the extent of his injury. 

